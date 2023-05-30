Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 254.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 56,512 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 435.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS FOCT opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.