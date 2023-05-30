Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,742 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 858,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 456,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.12. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

