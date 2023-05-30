Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 24,501 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 975.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. International Paper has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $49.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

