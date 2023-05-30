Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,003,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,940,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

