Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 379.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 118,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 158,047 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period.

BBN stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

