Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,435 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

