Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,598 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.70.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

