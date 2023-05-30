Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Nordson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Nordson by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.20.

Nordson Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

