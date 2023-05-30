Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

