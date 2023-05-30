Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,972 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1,606.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

USO opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.