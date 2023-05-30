Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

HZNP stock opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

