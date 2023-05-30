Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $343.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.74. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $376.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

