Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,076 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 562,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,129,913. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

CHD opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

