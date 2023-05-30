Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,302 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 134,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,492,000 after buying an additional 351,093 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 643,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

