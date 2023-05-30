Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.70 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,928 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 100,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.89) to GBX 2,510 ($31.02) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BHP Group

Shares of BHP stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $72.82.

In related news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.