Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.80 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Etsy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Etsy by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock worth $10,049,602 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

