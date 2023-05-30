Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,990,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.4 %

JCI stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

