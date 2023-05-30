Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.02 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $264.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Zebra Technologies

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.