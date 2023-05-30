Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 1,041.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

