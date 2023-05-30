Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,965,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

