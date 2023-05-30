Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 309.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITM opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

