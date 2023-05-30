Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

