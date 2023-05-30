Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

