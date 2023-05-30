Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.