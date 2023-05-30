Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average is $140.84. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

