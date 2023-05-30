Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after buying an additional 1,060,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after acquiring an additional 807,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 603,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,560,000 after buying an additional 567,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

