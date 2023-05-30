Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $200.44 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

