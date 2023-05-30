Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 846,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

