Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,632 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,612,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,483 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 121,327.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 243,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,509,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

