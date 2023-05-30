Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,797 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,471,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 397.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 28,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IGM stock opened at $374.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.65. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $374.64.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

