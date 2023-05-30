Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 22,501 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,636,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after buying an additional 273,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.07.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.