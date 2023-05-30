Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,469 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

