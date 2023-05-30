Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,658 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 314,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,070 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 564,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,001,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

