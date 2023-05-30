Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,376 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

NYSE PAYC opened at $280.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.93. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.