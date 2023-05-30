Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 84,824 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,824 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSUS. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,966,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,878,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,568 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

GSUS stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $877.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

