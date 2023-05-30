Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.76.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.