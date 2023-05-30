Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,109 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

