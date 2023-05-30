Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,061 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

