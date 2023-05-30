Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,283 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.