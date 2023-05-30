Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 129,468 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,468 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,727,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 145,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $42.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

