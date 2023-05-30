Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,604 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after buying an additional 2,315,790 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 978,207 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.8 %

FE stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.