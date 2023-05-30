Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 23,774 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FPX opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $774.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.