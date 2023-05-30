Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,692 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,918,000 after buying an additional 1,377,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after purchasing an additional 897,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

