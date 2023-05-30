Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,652 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,028,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $26,878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,405,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,947,000 after buying an additional 265,619 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

