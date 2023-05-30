Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,188 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $313.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

