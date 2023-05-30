Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 64,995 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

