Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 82,688 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PPL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after buying an additional 663,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in PPL by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in PPL by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

