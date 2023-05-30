Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 922 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

