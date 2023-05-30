Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,588. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

