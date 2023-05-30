Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSE:UTF opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

